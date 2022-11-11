Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Barings BDC also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.27 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded Barings BDC from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
Barings BDC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $993.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $11.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
