Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Barings BDC also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.27 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded Barings BDC from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Up 2.2 %

Barings BDC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $993.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.