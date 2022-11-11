Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a growth of 495.6% from the October 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on BASFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Basf from €59.00 ($59.00) to €57.00 ($57.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Basf from €67.00 ($67.00) to €61.00 ($61.00) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($62.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. Basf has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

