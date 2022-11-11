Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 29,135 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 29,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $837,631.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,130,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regional Management alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $192,120.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $591,458.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $106,596.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $773,200.00.

Regional Management Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of RM opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a current ratio of 43.67. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Regional Management by 736.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regional Management by 45.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 29,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regional Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,348,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regional Management by 8.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.