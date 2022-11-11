Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01), reports. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.36-$7.36 EPS.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. 1,042,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,897. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAYRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($80.00) to €77.00 ($77.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($75.00) to €79.00 ($79.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($69.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €81.00 ($81.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

