Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Given New C$0.85 Price Target at Raymond James

Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$0.85 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLTF remained flat at $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. Baylin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

