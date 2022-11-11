Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Given New C$0.85 Price Target at Raymond James

Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$0.85 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Baylin Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLTF remained flat at $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. Baylin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.79.
Baylin Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baylin Technologies (BYLTF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.