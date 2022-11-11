Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Price Target Cut to C$0.85 by Analysts at Raymond James

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$0.85 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Baylin Technologies stock traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$0.33. The company had a trading volume of 24,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$26.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. Baylin Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 914.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$30.13 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Baylin Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

