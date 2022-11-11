Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Baytex Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.57 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.48.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$7.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.66. The firm has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 5.06. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.21 and a 1-year high of C$9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

