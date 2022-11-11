BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.20

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 54137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

BBSEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26.

BB Seguridade Participações ( OTCMKTS:BBSEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 60.91% and a net margin of 77.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participações S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

