BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.20

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 54137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BBSEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
BB Seguridade Participações Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26.
BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile
BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.
