BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) & Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) Financial Analysis

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 35.41% 41.35% 22.42% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $886.55 million 5.21 $334.13 million $3.48 18.29 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Sigma Designs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and Sigma Designs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

BE Semiconductor Industries currently has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.55%. Given BE Semiconductor Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BE Semiconductor Industries is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats Sigma Designs on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment comprising tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company's principal brand names include Datacon, Esec, Fico, and Meco. It offers its products primarily to multinational chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

