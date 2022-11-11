Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.76, RTT News reports. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 14.0 %
NYSE BZH traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 572,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,769. The company has a current ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $391.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.06. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $23.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BZH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
