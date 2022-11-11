Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.76, RTT News reports. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 14.0 %

NYSE BZH traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 572,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,769. The company has a current ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $391.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.06. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $23.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BZH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

