Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($58.00) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($58.00) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($56.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($52.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle Stock Up 2.7 %

BC8 traded up €0.99 ($0.99) during trading on Thursday, hitting €37.74 ($37.74). The company had a trading volume of 757,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 19.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of €36.87 and a 200-day moving average of €39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €32.57 ($32.57) and a 1-year high of €69.56 ($69.56).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.