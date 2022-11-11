Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.85-$12.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.85-$12.10 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $229.28 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.08 and a 200-day moving average of $244.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

