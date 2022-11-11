Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0462 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $137.07 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,271.95 or 0.07342211 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00085770 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00033221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00069297 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001798 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024146 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001470 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

