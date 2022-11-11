Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Up 4%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 8,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 149,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Belo Sun Mining Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.76 million and a PE ratio of -19.23. The company has a current ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.