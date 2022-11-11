Berenberg Bank Cuts Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Price Target to €54.00

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from €75.00 ($75.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SMMNY. UBS Group raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($64.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of SMMNY opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.