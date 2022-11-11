Berenberg Bank Cuts St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,365

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($17.27) to GBX 1,365 ($15.72) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STJ has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($15.77) to GBX 1,310 ($15.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,380 ($15.89) to GBX 1,040 ($11.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,757 ($20.23) to GBX 1,616 ($18.61) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,485.17 ($17.10).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Trading Up 7.5 %

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,153.50 ($13.28) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,696.32. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 904.60 ($10.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($20.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,055.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

St. James’s Place Company Profile

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Paul Manduca purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,099 ($12.65) per share, for a total transaction of £76,930 ($88,578.01).

(Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.