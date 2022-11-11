Berenberg Bank Increases Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target to €54.60

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from €53.91 ($53.91) to €54.60 ($54.60) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QGEN. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf downgraded Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.65.
NYSE:QGEN traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $58.00.
QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
