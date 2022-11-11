Berenberg Bank Increases Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target to €54.60

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from €53.91 ($53.91) to €54.60 ($54.60) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QGEN. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf downgraded Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.65.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 4.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 133.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

