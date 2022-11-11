Berenberg Bank Reiterates €97.00 Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($97.00) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($102.00) price target on Krones in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($129.00) price target on Krones in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($121.00) price target on Krones in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($112.00) price target on Krones in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($120.00) price target on Krones in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of KRN opened at €105.50 ($105.50) on Monday. Krones has a 52 week low of €67.50 ($67.50) and a 52 week high of €106.00 ($106.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €90.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €83.91.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

