Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.88.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of BYND stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 111,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,515. The stock has a market cap of $932.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.02. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

