B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

B&G Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 138.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.8%.

BGS stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. 45,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,708. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

In related news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,825,000 after acquiring an additional 90,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,719,000 after purchasing an additional 293,363 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

