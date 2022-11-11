BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 225.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,116 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 994.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHP. Barclays upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,250 ($25.91) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.18) to GBX 2,050 ($23.60) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,300 ($26.48) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($26.60) to GBX 2,330 ($26.83) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

