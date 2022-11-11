Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BCYC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $28.02. 2,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.