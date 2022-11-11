Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
BCYC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.40.
Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $28.02. 2,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $62.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.