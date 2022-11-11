Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Short Interest Up 107.2% in October

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 809,600 shares, an increase of 107.2% from the October 15th total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt lowered Biffa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Biffa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Biffa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Biffa Price Performance

OTCMKTS BFFBF opened at $4.55 on Friday. Biffa has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

