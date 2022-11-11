Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 400,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Big 5 Sporting Goods

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,157. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.