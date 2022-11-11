BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BigBear.ai in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $37.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million.

BBAI opened at $1.03 on Friday. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 344.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

