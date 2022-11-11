BinaryX Price Tops $148.85 (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. One BinaryX token can now be bought for approximately $148.85 or 0.00849050 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $414.46 million and $16.61 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002823 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00578720 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.17 or 0.30144574 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000326 BTC.
About BinaryX
BinaryX’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,169,536 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,784,384 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
