Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading 12.9% Higher

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) traded up 12.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.72. 452,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,508,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

In related news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $72,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.