Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Stock Price Down 48.2%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX – Get Rating) traded down 48.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.53. 354,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,150,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.
About Biopharmx
BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).
