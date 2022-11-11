Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Shares Down 10.4%

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 1,920,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,522,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Biora Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Biora Therapeutics Stock Up 7.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49.
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.
