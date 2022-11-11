BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $25.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $14.52. 1,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 46.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.