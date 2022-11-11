BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $25.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $14.52. 1,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 46.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

