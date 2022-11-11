BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Raised to $76.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 423.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of BTAI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. 1,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $406.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

