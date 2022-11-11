Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BIREF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 9.0 %

Birchcliff Energy stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 89,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,469. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $308.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 47.59% and a return on equity of 29.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.1441 dividend. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

