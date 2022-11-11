Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Lowered to C$12.75 at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$12.75 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.15.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

BIR stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 393,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.42 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.26.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$394.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$389.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

