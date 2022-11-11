BitCash (BITC) Hits Market Cap of $23,271.15

BitCash (BITC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, BitCash has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. BitCash has a total market cap of $23,271.15 and $14.27 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitCash Coin Profile

BitCash’s genesis date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

