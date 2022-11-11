Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.81 Million

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 10th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $86,027.78 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00004024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

