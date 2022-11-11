Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) vs. System1 (NYSE:SST) Head to Head Review

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of System1 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Bitfarms has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 System1 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bitfarms and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 617.15%. System1 has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 192.06%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than System1.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and System1’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $169.49 million 0.82 $22.13 million ($0.50) -1.39 System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A

Bitfarms has higher revenue and earnings than System1.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -55.75% 3.98% 3.02% System1 N/A -27.34% -9.76%

Summary

Bitfarms beats System1 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

(Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About System1

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.