Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.97

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 956305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Bitfarms Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$198.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 398,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.39, for a total value of C$554,191.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,698,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,703,622.61.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

