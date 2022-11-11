BitShares (BTS) One Day Volume Tops $1.54 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $23.99 million and $1.54 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006275 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002657 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008497 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.