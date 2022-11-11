Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.43-$2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of BLKB traded up $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $59.46. 372,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,224. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.90, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $85.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.27.
Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.
