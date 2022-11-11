Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.43-$2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB traded up $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $59.46. 372,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,224. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.90, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $85.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

About Blackbaud

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.