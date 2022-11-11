BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Increased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 142.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.31.

NYSE BLK opened at $759.81 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

