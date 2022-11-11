BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,710 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $112,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 5,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,401. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.