BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 165.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 939,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 585,840 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 212,458 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 281,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 33.9% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 61,439 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MYD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,286. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

