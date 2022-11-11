Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 98,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 130,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)
