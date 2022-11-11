Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 98,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 130,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter valued at $25,000.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

