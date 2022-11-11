Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 1,153,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,251. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.76 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 57.20% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of analysts have recently commented on BXSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

In other news, CEO Brad Marshall bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,874.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 431,568 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 168,883 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 105,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,013,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

