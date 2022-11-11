Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,709. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $321.04 million, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $37,532.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,422,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,288.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $37,532.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,422,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,288.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon A. Keene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,332 shares of company stock valued at $574,166. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,927,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 50,669 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 382,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

