Blankinship & Foster LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.81. The company had a trading volume of 119,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,872. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.58 and its 200-day moving average is $229.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

