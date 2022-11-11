Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $46.76. 22,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

