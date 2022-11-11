Blankinship & Foster LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.36. 21,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,938. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $107.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

