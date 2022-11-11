Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRNGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blue Apron from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Monday.

Blue Apron Stock Performance

NYSE:APRN opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.70 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 184.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Apron

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $59,192.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,761 shares of company stock worth $135,883. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

