Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blue Apron from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Monday.

Blue Apron Stock Performance

NYSE:APRN opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Apron

Blue Apron ( NYSE:APRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.70 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 184.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $59,192.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,761 shares of company stock worth $135,883. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

