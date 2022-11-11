Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Raised to $15.25

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.75 to $15.25 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.86.

NYSE:OWL opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 163,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $2,047,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,172,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,800,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 891,000 shares of company stock worth $11,005,410. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at $147,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after buying an additional 5,298,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,322 shares during the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

